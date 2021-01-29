OPEN APP
Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee with a portrait of West Bengal CM (PTI)
Former minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC days after exiting Mamata's cabinet

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 05:28 PM IST Staff Writer

He sent his resignation letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, thanking her for the opportunities given to him to serve the people of the state

Hours after Trinamool leader Rajib Banerjee resigned as the party's MLA from Domjur on Friday, he also tendered his resignation from the ruling party in West Bengal.

He sent his resignation letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, thanking her for the opportunities given to him to serve the people of the state.

"I do hereby tender my resignation as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associates with immediate effect," Banerjee, who had stepped down from the state cabinet last week, wrote in his resignation letter.

The former forest minister, after ending his two-decade-old relationship with the TMC, said he would always value the time he spent as a member of the party.

After quitting the cabinet on 24 January, Rajib had said that his future move will depend on the situation in the party. He said he was forced to quit after being publicly humiliated by a section of party leaders for airing his grievances over their style of functioning.

"I will remain a party worker, a TMC MLA but I cannot say now what will be my future move, which will depend on the situation," he had said.

Banerjee had earlier aired his grievances over loyal and hard-working leaders and workers allegedly not being given due respect in the party and the disconnect between the top brass and grassroots.

Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee earlier trashed the claims of Banerjee that he had faced harassment from people inside the party. TMC MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay dared Banerjee to contest from Domjur in the coming assembly election.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "It is only a matter of time before the TMC disintegrates. If Rajib Banerjee and Baishali Dalmiya want to join us, we will look into it."

Rajib has now joined the growing list of dissenters who have put the ruling camp in a tight spot ahead of the assembly elections.

Elections to the 294 assembly seats are likely to be held in April-May this year.


