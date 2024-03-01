Former Miss India Tripura Rinky Chakma passes away at 28 after lengthy battle with cancer
Former Miss India Tripura Rinky Chakma lost her battle with cancer this week. Diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer two years ago, she had won titles like 'Miss Congeniality' and ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ during the pageant.
Former Miss India Tripura Rinky Chakma passed away this week after a lengthy battle with cancer. The former beauty queen was diagnosed with malignant phyllodes tumour — a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer two years ago. Chakma had been crowned Miss India Tripura in 2017 and won the addition titles of ‘Miss Congeniality’ and ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ during the pageant.