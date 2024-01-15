Hello User
Former model Divya Pahuja shot in head, bullet recovered: Post-mortem report

Livemint

  • Former model Divya Pahuja was shot in the head and a bullet was recovered from her body. She was allegedly extorting money from a hotel owner with obscene pictures.

Divya Pahuja, 27, was shot dead on 2 January

A bullet was recovered from the head of former model Divya Pahuja, India Today reported citing a post-mortem report.

On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head. According to the police, Pahuja had allegedly been extorting money from the hotel owner, Abhijeet Singh (56), by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures".

As per the doctor, the body's post-mortem revealed Pahuja was shot at point-blank range. Her body has been handed over to the family now.

On Saturday, the Gurugram Police recovered the body of Pahuja from the subsidiary canal of the Bhakra canal in Fatehabad's Tohana.

The body was recovered based on information provided by accused Balraj Gill (28), who along with another person, had disposed of the body. He was arrested at an airport in Kolkata on Thursday.

Police said the body was identified through a tattoo on Divya's back, which could be seen in one of her old pictures.

Divya Pahuja murder case: Body found in a canal, says Gurugram Police

CCTV footage from Hotel City Point showed the accused, including Singh, purportedly dragging Pahuja's body wrapped in a white sheet through the lobby. They later fled the hotel in a car with the body in the boot.

According to police, Singh handed over the car with the body to Balraj Gill (28) around a kilometre from the hotel. The car was later found abandoned at a bus stand in Punjab's Patiala.

Gill disposed of the body with another accused, Ravi Banga.

Police had earlier arrested four people -- Abhijeet, Hemraj, Omprakash and Megha -- in connection with the case.

Divya was in jail for over seven years for conspiring a “fake encounter" of her partner gangster Sandeep Gandoli in Mumbai with Gurugram police and rival gang leader Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar on February 6, 2016.

At the time of Gandoli’s killing, Gujjar was in prison but had hatched the plan with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Divya.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against five police personnel, Divya, her mother, and others. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Divya in June 2023.

