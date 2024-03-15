Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas passes away at 90

Former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas passes away at 90

Livemint

Admiral L Ramdas took his last breath at a military hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted on March 11

Former Indian Navy chief Admiral (retd.) L Ramdas passed away in a military hospital in Hyderabad

Former Navy Chief Admiral (retd) L Ramdas passed away on Friday at the age of 90 after a long struggle with age-related health complications. The retired officer took his last breath at a military hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted on March 11.

“Ramdas, who was admitted to the hospital on March 11, breathed his last Friday morning," his daughter Sagari R Ramdas was quoted by PTI as saying. She said the funeral will be held in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 16.

Admiral L Ramdas is survived by his wife Lalita Ramdas and three daughters.

"He came to stay with me here in Hyderabad about nine months ago because he was not keeping good health," his daughter Sagari R Ramdas said told PTI. The funeral of the former Navy chief will be conducted in Hyderabad on March 16.

