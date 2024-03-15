Former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas passes away at 90

Admiral L Ramdas took his last breath at a military hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted on March 11

Former Navy Chief Admiral (retd) L Ramdas passed away on Friday at the age of 90 after a long struggle with age-related health complications. The retired officer took his last breath at a military hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted on March 11.

“Ramdas, who was admitted to the hospital on March 11, breathed his last Friday morning," his daughter Sagari R Ramdas was quoted by PTI as saying. She said the funeral will be held in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 16.

Admiral L Ramdas is survived by his wife Lalita Ramdas and three daughters.

