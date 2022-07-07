Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to take role of G20 sherpa from Piyush Goyal

The source added that Union Minister Goyal holds charge of multiple portfolios in the Modi cabinet which consumes a lot of his time. Additionally, the Minister is also tasked with other pressing duties like the Leader of Rajya Sabha.
Amitabh Kant, the former CEO of Niti Aayog, will be becoming the new Sherpa for G-20. Kant will replace Union Minister Piyush Goyal who is likely to step down due to workload. India is set to assume the G-20 presidency later this year.
It needs to be noted that the country needs a full-time Sherpa for G-20 which is unlikely with Goyal since the latter is already holding a series of ministerial responsibilities.
With the G-20 presidency coming to India this year, the Sherpa would need to devote a lot of time to numerous meetings that will be held in different parts of the country, a source told PTI.
Goyal has been G-20 Sherpa for the country from September 7, 2021.
Kant was the chief of the apex public policy think tank of the Indian government for about six years and he completed his extended tenure last month. Parameswaran Iyer has taken over the role of CEO at Niti Aayog currently.
Goyal is a cabinet minister and holds portfolios like Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
The G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) will begin in Bali on Thursday and will continue till July 8. The meeting will be seen as a strategic forum to discuss global recovery efforts. In the first session, a discussion on strengthening multilateralism will take place among ministers, while in the second session, the Food and Energy crisis will be discussed.
The 17th G20 summit will be held in Bali from November 15-16, 2022.
India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023 for the first time.
The country will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from 1 December 2021 till 30 November 2024.
G20 is a major international grouping that brings together 19 of the world’s major economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of global population.
