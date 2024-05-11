Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry cheers Arvind Kejriwal's release from Tihar jail: ‘Modi lost another…’
Kejriwal was released from jail on Friday evening after 50 days. He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He has been granted interim bail till June 1.
Former Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday reacted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release from Tihar jail after he got relief from the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case and termed it a loss of 'another battle' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.