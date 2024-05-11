Kejriwal was released from jail on Friday evening after 50 days. He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He has been granted interim bail till June 1.

Former Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday reacted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release from Tihar jail after he got relief from the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case and termed it a loss of 'another battle' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Pakistani leader posted on X with the caption, "Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India."

His response comes after Kejriwal was released from jail after spending over 50 days following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, 2024, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

He has been granted interim bail till June 1 with conditions that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

Chaudhry also lamented the rule of law situation in his country and said that the civil society, bar associations, media organizations, and human rights organizations have completely sat down.

"As a result of the historic stand of the judges of Islamabad, the judiciary has stood up, the problem is civil society, bar associations, media organizations, human rights organizations have completely sat down. The future of the Rule of Law is at stake," he posted on X.

A huge crowd of supporters gathered outside Tihar jail to welcome the Chief Minister on his release.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party leaders Atishi, and Saurabh Bhardwaj and AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak accompanied Kejriwal when he was released. The Chief Minister headed to his official residence after he was released from Tihar jail.

Kejriwal has been granted interim bail till June 1 with conditions that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

As per the court order, the Delhi CM shall furnish bail bonds in the sum of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent. Also, he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat.

In the past few months, Minister Fawad Chaudhry has remained vocal over the developments in Indian politics and ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

Earlier, Chaudhry praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his party's promise of conducting a wealth redistribution survey, if it was voted to power. He compared Rahul Gandhi with his great-grandfather and India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and said "both were socialists".

Hussain's praise for Rahul Gandhi came days after the former Pakistan minister shared a video of the Congress MP, in which he was seen targeting the BJP-led Centre over the 'pran pratishtha' of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

He addressed Rahul Gandhi as 'Rahul sahib', and tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi like his great-grandfather Jawaharlal (Nehru) has a socialist in him. Problems of India and Pakistan are so same even after 75 years of Partition. Rahul sahib, in his last night speech, said 30 or 50 families own 70 per cent of India's wealth.

"Same goes for Pakistan where only a business club called Pakistan Business Council and few real estate Seth's own 75 per cent of Pakistan's wealth. Fair distribution of wealth is the biggest challenge of capitalism," he said.

Later on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to Fawad Chaudhry's words of praise for Rahul Gandhi saying that this has exposed "partnership" between Pakistan and Congress.

Addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Anand, Modi said Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress when the party is getting weak in India and they want to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister.

"Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistani leaders are eager to make the prince the Prime Minister and we already know that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Anand. (ANI)

