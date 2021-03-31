Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Devegowda and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for Covid-19. "My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," HD Devegowda tweeted.

Karnataka reported over 2,975 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,92,779 and the death toll to 12,541, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,984 fresh cases today.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,31,899, followed by Mysuru 55,668 and Ballari 39,763.

