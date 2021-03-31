Former PM H D Devegowda and his wife test positive for Covid-19

'My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members,' tweeted H D Devegowda

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Devegowda and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for Covid-19. "My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," HD Devegowda tweeted.

Karnataka reported over 2,975 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,92,779 and the death toll to 12,541, the Health Department said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,984 fresh cases today.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,31,899, followed by Mysuru 55,668 and Ballari 39,763.

