Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted in AIIMS over cardiac complications

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on late Sunday evening after he complaint of cardiac complications. Singh, 87, is currently under observation, according to people aware of developments at AIIMS.

“He was brought to the premier medical institute at 8:45 PM. He is currently admitted on the second floor of Cardiac neuro (CN) centre in ICU CT2," said a senior doctor at AIIMS. According to the hospital authorities professor of cardiology Dr Nitish Naik is heading the team treating Singh.

Singh has already undergone several cardiac bypass surgeries in past. The latest surgery was conducted on him in January 2009.

Congress party could not be immediately reached for an official comment. A senior party however, confirmed that Singh was admitted but added there was "nothing to worry" over his health.

Singh, currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member, leads an active public life. Last month he was appointed as the chief of an internal 11 member committee to formalise Congress party's stand on key national issues particularly in the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus pandemic by party president Sonia Gandhi.

Over the last few weeks, Singh has been vocal in his opinions over handling of the national lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government. On Wednesday, Singh attended a virtual meeting called by Gandhi of chief ministers from Congress ruled states where he highlighted the need for union government to clarify its exit strategy from lockdown.

