Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted in All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi after he complained of weakness following a fever, according to news agency PTI.

Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids, the agency reported citing sources.

A Congress spokesperson wrote on Twitter that he was only undergoing routine treatment and his condition was stable.

Pranav Jha, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, said, “There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern."

Manmohan Singh had tested positive for Covid in April this year. He contracted coronavirus on April 19 and was admitted in AIIMS. He was discharged on April 29. He received first dose of Covid vaccine on March 4 and the second dose on April 3.

Singh has served asPrime Minister from May 2004 to May 2014.

(Details awaited)

