Former PM Manmohan Singh conferred Lifetime Achievement Honour in UK2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:34 PM IST
- To mark 75 years of India's independence, the first-ever India UK Achievers Honours covered 75 high achievers and some key Outstanding Achievers who bolster the India-UK diaspora living bridge
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh was recently conferred a Lifetime Achievement Honour by the India-UK Achievers Honours in London for his contribution to economic and political life.
