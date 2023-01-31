Former PM Manmohan Singh conferred Lifetime Achievement Honour in UK

"The India-UK relationship is indeed especially defined by our educational partnership. The founding fathers of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Patel and many others studied in the UK and went on to become great leaders, leaving a legacy which continues to inspire India and the world. Over the years countless Indian students have had the opportunity to study in the UK," said the 90-year-old economist, who served as prime minister from 2004-2014.