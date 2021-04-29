Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, after recovering from Covid-19, an AIIMS Official said as reported by ANI.

He tested positive for covid-19 and was admitted to AIIMS on April 19. He had mild symptoms of fever. Manmohan Singh, 88, had been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility. Officials had said that Singh had a mild fever and later tested positive for COVID-19. Dr Manmohan Singh had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Singh had taken the two doses of COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.

On Saturday, a congress leader had said that the former PM is recuperating well. "Singh is stable and is progressing well. He has had no episodes of fever," Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

On April 20, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, also tested positive for covid-19. “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Gandhi said on Twitter.

