Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Sunday was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after undergoing treatment.

Dr Singh got discharged at 5:20 pm, reported news agency ANI.

He was admitted to AIIMS on 13 October and was under the observation of doctors since then. The 89-year-old Congress leader was a private ward in the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had met Singh and enquired about his health.

A row erupted after Mandaviya's visit as he allegedly took a photographer with him while visiting the former prime minister.

Manmohan Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, had hit out at Mandaviya for getting a photographer against the wishes of the family.

Daman Singh told ThePrint that her mother was very upset because a photographer had entered the room along with the minister. But when she insisted that the photographer leave the room, "she was completely ignored".

"She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo," Daman Singh said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said for the BJP people everything is a "photo op".

"Everything is a ‘Photo Op’ for BJP. Shame on health minister, who made a visit to meet former PM in AIIMS, a ugly ‘PR Stunt’," he said in a tweet.

"This is..Negation of every ethical norm, Breach of ex-PM’s privacy, insult of established tradition, reflects absence of basic decency. Apologise now!" Surjewala tweeted.

Manmohan Singh has a history of cardiac ailments and even underwent a revision heart bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009.

Earlier in April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital’s trauma centre (functioning as Covid care centre) after he tested positive for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.