Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Noting that India has emerged as the largest vaccine producer in the world, he said at this time of a public health emergency, the government must proactively support vaccine producers to expand their manufacturing facilities quickly by providing funds and other concessions. "I believe this is the time to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions in the law so that a number of companies are able to produce the vaccines under a licence. This, I recall, had happened earlier in the case of medicines to deal with the HIV/AIDS disease," he said. Citing Israel's example, which has already invoked the compulsory licensing provision, he said there is an overwhelming case for India to do so as well quickly. With domestic supplies being limited, Singh said any vaccine that has been cleared for use by credible authorities such as the European Medical Agency or the USFDA, should be allowed to be imported without insisting on domestic bridging trials. "We are facing an unprecedented emergency and, I understand, experts are of the view that this relaxation is justified in an emergency. The relaxation could be for a limited period during which the bridging trials could be completed in India," he said. A warning to all consumers of such vaccines be given that these vaccines are being allowed for use based on the approval granted by the relevant authority abroad, he said. Singh said he is forwarding his suggestions for consideration in a spirit of constructive cooperation in which he has always believed and acted upon. "I hope the government will accept these suggestions immediately and act on them promptly," he said.

