Former PM Manmohan Singh, three others skip Congress Working Committee meeting

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has been called today to discuss the party's crushing defeat in Assembly elections in five states
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former PM Manmohan Singh and three other Congress leaders didn't attend the party's Working Committee meeting, which has been called to discuss party's debacle in the recent assembly polls, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former PM Manmohan Singh and three other Congress leaders didn't attend the party's Working Committee meeting, which has been called to discuss party's debacle in the recent assembly polls, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.
Congress leader AK Antony skipped the meeting as he has been tested Covid positive.
A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has been called today to discuss the party's crushing defeat in Assembly elections in five states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has been called today to discuss the party's crushing defeat in Assembly elections in five states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meeting is being held at the party's 24, Akbar Road office in Delhi.
The meeting is being held at the party's 24, Akbar Road office in Delhi.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram, Harish Rawat, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal are present in the meeting.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram, Harish Rawat, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal are present in the meeting.
Among other top leaders present in the meet include Chhattishgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Shaktisinh Gohil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rajiv Shukla, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tewari.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among other top leaders present in the meet include Chhattishgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Shaktisinh Gohil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rajiv Shukla, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tewari.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ahead of the meeting, the dissident group within the party, G23, had suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party, which was not accepted, the news agency reported.
Ahead of the meeting, the dissident group within the party, G23, had suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party, which was not accepted, the news agency reported.
G23 consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Kapil Sibal.
"Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them. Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," the news agency quoted the source as saying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them. Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," the news agency quoted the source as saying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!