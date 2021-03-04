OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Former PM Manmohan Singh, wife receive first dose of Covid vaccine in AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday in Delhi AIIMS, days after India expanded the second phase of the vaccination drive to include everyone above 60 and those aged between 45-59 who have co-morbidities.

They were administered Covaxin, India's first indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech.

The 88-year-old Congress leader remained in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for around half an hour after being administered the vaccine. Sources close to him told news agency PTI the was fine and returned home thereafter.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours.

