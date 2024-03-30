PV Narasimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur, Chaudhary Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan were conferred upon with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a brief note for former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao Garu and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur after President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna upon them posthumously on Saturday.

V Narasimha Rao Garu

On behalf of the late Congress leader, the Bharat Ratna was received by PV Prabhakar Rao, his son.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded PV Narasimha Rao Garu in a post on X. He said, "Every Indian cherishes what PV Narasimha Rao Garu has done for our nation and feels proud that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna."

"He worked extensively to further our country's progress and modernization. He is also known as a respected scholar and thinker. His contributions will forever be cherished," PM Modi added.

PV Prabhakar Rao recieved Bharat Ratna on behalf of the late Congress leader.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur

On behalf of the late Karpoori Thakur, Bharat Ratna was received by his son Ramnath Thakur.

PM Modi said the Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur is a fitting tribute to a stalwart who dedicated his life to social justice and equality.

"Known as a champion of the downtrodden, his contributions to the upliftment of the marginalized and his relentless fight for the rights of the backward classes have left an indelible mark on the fabric of Indian society," PM Modi said.

He added that the Bharat Ratna to him highlights the values of inclusivity and compassion that are essential to the nation's ethos.

Ramnath Thakur received Bharat Ratna on behalf of the late Karpoori Thakur.

Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh On behalf of the late Chaudhary Charan Singh, Bharat Ratna was received by his grandson Jayant Chaudhary.

PM Modi said Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji's Bharat Ratna is a recognition of his contributions to India's development, particularly in agriculture and rural development.

"I am sure this honour will inspire future generations to uphold the values of hard work, dedication and public service that he epitomized," the PM added.

Jayant Chaudhary received Bharat Ratna on behalf of Chaudhary Charan Singh

Dr MS Swaminathan On behalf of the late Dr MS Swaminathan, Bharat Ratna was received by Dr. Nitya Rao, his daughter.

PM Modi tweeted, "Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, a revered figure in the world of agriculture, is widely admired for his pioneering work and research in the field of genetics and agricultural science."

"His efforts propelled India from struggle to self-sufficiency in food production. May the Bharat Ratna conferred on him inspire more people to take up research in agriculture and food security," the Prime Minister said.

Nitya Rao receives Bharat Ratna on behalf of the late Dr MS Swaminathan

