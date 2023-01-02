Former pope Benedict's body opened for public viewing; to lie in state at Vatican for 3 days1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Security officials expected at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.
As Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body, who breathed his last week, has been opened for public viewing, thousands of people lined up hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects.