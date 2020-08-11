Former president Pranab Mukherjee still critical, on ventilator support

NEW DELHI: Former president Pranab Mukherjee was in critical condition and on ventilator support on Tuesday, a day after he underwent brain surgery.
A statement from the Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital said Mukherjee was admitted "in a critical condition" on Monday and medical tests revealed he had a large brain clot for which he underwent "emergency life saving surgery."
“Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be covid-19 positive," it added.
Mukherjee, 84, served as the 13th president of India during 2012-17. A senior leader of the Congress party, Mukherjee was also minister in the governments led by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.
