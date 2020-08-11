Subscribe
Former president Pranab Mukherjee still critical, on ventilator support
Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Former president Pranab Mukherjee still critical, on ventilator support

1 min read . 02:53 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Mukherjee, 84, was the 13th president of India during 2012-17. A senior leader of the Congress party, Mukherjee was also minister in the governments led by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

NEW DELHI: Former president Pranab Mukherjee was in critical condition and on ventilator support on Tuesday, a day after he underwent brain surgery.

NEW DELHI: Former president Pranab Mukherjee was in critical condition and on ventilator support on Tuesday, a day after he underwent brain surgery.

A statement from the Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital said Mukherjee was admitted "in a critical condition" on Monday and medical tests revealed he had a large brain clot for which he underwent "emergency life saving surgery."

A statement from the Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital said Mukherjee was admitted "in a critical condition" on Monday and medical tests revealed he had a large brain clot for which he underwent "emergency life saving surgery."

“Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be covid-19 positive," it added.

Mukherjee, 84, served as the 13th president of India during 2012-17. A senior leader of the Congress party, Mukherjee was also minister in the governments led by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

