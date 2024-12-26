Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. The senior Congress leader had been admitted to AIIMS Delhi in a critical condition on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated. Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year — ending a 33 year stint within the Upper House of Parliament.

Sources told Mint that the senior Congress leader had breathed his last at the hospital on Thursday evening. Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders from across party lines have also arrived at AIIMS Delhi earlier in the evening.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of frmr Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji. My deepest condolences for his family and loved ones. Thank you for your service to our Nation. You will always be remembered for your Economic revolution and progressive changes, you brought to the country,” Robert Vadra wrote on X.

The post was later deleted and an update or official confirmation from the family or hospital is still awaited.