Former PSU official fined 3 cr in disproportionate assets case

Former PSU official fined ₹3 cr in disproportionate assets case2 min read . 28 Dec 2022
- The case pertains to amassing of assets to the officer's name and in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known source of income
A court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday fined a former top official of a Central public sector undertaking for Rs. 3 crores and also sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a case of disproportionate assets.
A court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday fined a former top official of a Central public sector undertaking for Rs. 3 crores and also sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a case of disproportionate assets.
A release from the agency informed that Jayaraman Gopal, the then General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Ambalamugal near Kochi will be punished for possessing disproportionate assets.
A release from the agency informed that Jayaraman Gopal, the then General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Ambalamugal near Kochi will be punished for possessing disproportionate assets.
“The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Ernakulam (Kerala) has sentenced Shri Jayaraman Gopal @ J Gopal, the then General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Ambalamugal, Ernakulam (Kerala), to undergo one-year Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs.3 Crore for possessing disproportionate assets," the release by the agency said.
“The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Ernakulam (Kerala) has sentenced Shri Jayaraman Gopal @ J Gopal, the then General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Ambalamugal, Ernakulam (Kerala), to undergo one-year Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs.3 Crore for possessing disproportionate assets," the release by the agency said.
The order came on the basis of the chargesheet filed by CBI after the investigation. The case pertains to amassing of assets in his name and in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of approximately Rs. 1,55,84,569.
The order came on the basis of the chargesheet filed by CBI after the investigation. The case pertains to amassing of assets in his name and in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of approximately Rs. 1,55,84,569.
“CBI had registered a case on 13.04.2005 against Shri Jayaraman Gopal General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Ambalamugal, Ernakulam (Kerala) and his wife on the allegations that Shri JayaramanGopal, while functioning as Dy. General Manager (Projects), & Officiating Executive Director and other positions in Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, Ambalamughal, Kochi during the period from 01.01.1998 to 28.02.2005 had amazed assets in his name and in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs. 1,55,84,569/-(approx)," the release added.
“CBI had registered a case on 13.04.2005 against Shri Jayaraman Gopal General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Ambalamugal, Ernakulam (Kerala) and his wife on the allegations that Shri JayaramanGopal, while functioning as Dy. General Manager (Projects), & Officiating Executive Director and other positions in Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, Ambalamughal, Kochi during the period from 01.01.1998 to 28.02.2005 had amazed assets in his name and in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs. 1,55,84,569/-(approx)," the release added.
In another development from the state of Kerala, the CBI on Wednesday gave a clean chit to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual exploitation allegation leveled by a woman, who is the prime accused in a sensational solar scam case.
In another development from the state of Kerala, the CBI on Wednesday gave a clean chit to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual exploitation allegation leveled by a woman, who is the prime accused in a sensational solar scam case.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI