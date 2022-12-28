Former PSU official fined 3 cr in disproportionate assets case

“CBI had registered a case on 13.04.2005 against Shri Jayaraman Gopal General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Ambalamugal, Ernakulam (Kerala) and his wife on the allegations that Shri JayaramanGopal, while functioning as Dy. General Manager (Projects), & Officiating Executive Director and other positions in Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, Ambalamughal, Kochi during the period from 01.01.1998 to 28.02.2005 had amazed assets in his name and in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs. 1,55,84,569/-(approx)," the release added.