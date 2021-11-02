Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress and announced new political party, Punjab Lok Congress. He had resigned in September as the chief minister following months of rift with Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later," Amarinder Singh said on Twitter.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Singh said Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse him and his government. "He was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by Harish Rawat, perhaps most dubious individual," the former chief minister said.

'Punjab Lok Congress' is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the Election Commission. The party symbol will be approved later.

After resigning as the chief minster, he said he felt humiliated at the way the party high command had treated him. Singh, one of the Congress' powerful regional satraps, put in his papers after speaking to party president Sonia Gandhi and shortly before a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

"The thing is that this is the third time the party called the MLAs. You have an element of doubt on me... I feel humiliated," he told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Over 50 MLAs in the party had written to Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister, a move that capped months of a fractious feud between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

