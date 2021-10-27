Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to launch his new political party on Wednesday. Captain Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral has tweeted about a press conference that will be held at 11 am on Wednesday.

"Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in," Thukral wrote on Twitter.

Last week Singh said that he would launch his own party and that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.

Singh's statement came just months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Recently, the two-time former chief minister faced an unceremonious exit from the Punjab government. He resigned because of a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh's Sidhu. He then said that he would not rest till he secures the future of “my people and my state".

Singh dubbed Sidhu "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

Congress replaced Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi.

However, CM Singh's decision to form a new political party has received backlash from the current congress leaders, including Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh never came out of his farmhouse in the last four and a half years, and now, he suddenly talks about floating a party, she alleged.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu further said Amarinder Sigh already had a party and he could have done some work in the last over four years.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday, however, said if Amarinder Singh floated a new political outfit, he would be making a “big mistake".

Randhawa has been attacking Amarinder Singh over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam. He even went to the extent of saying that a probe would be carried out to ascertain if Alam has links with Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Thereafter, Singh reelased Alam's pictures with some politicians and actors on his Facebook page. He released purported pictures of Aroosa Alam with former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Yashwant Sinha, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, actors Shatrughan Sinha, Dilip Kumar, film director Mahesh Bhatt and some other dignitaries. “I am posting a series of pictures of Mrs Aroosa Alam with various dignitaries. I suppose they are all also contacts of the ISI. Those who say so should think before speaking," said Amarinder Singh.

