Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh admitted to Mohali hospital

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh has been admitted to a hospital in Mohali. Amarinder Singh was admitted to Fortis Hospital on Monday, February 9, and according to the reports, the former chief minister has been admitted for a knee replacement surgery.

The knee surgery was done and Capt Amarinder Singh is now stable, a Tribune report said. Following the procedure, the former chief minister was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he's being observed, a report said.

Transport Minister of Haryana Anil Vij had visited Capt Amarinder Singh in the hospital; a picture of their meeting had surfaced on social media. The image depicted Capt Amarinder Singh seated on a hospital bed, with Anil Vij standing beside him and conversing with him.

Also Read | Amarinder Singh accuses Punjab govt of doing ‘nothing' on Khalistan issue

Amarinder Singh was recently in news when he called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rigid, unlike the Congress which, he said, was more open to consultation. Congress, he said, used to consult its leaders and had “a more democratic system”.

“The decisions are taken at the upper level, even in the Congress, the decisions were taken at the top level, but they used to consult us, everyone – MLAs, MPs’ views were taken. Here, I don’t think anyone has asked….Congress is more flexible in taking views, the BJP, I find, is a bit rigid in its approach,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

“I am not being consulted by the BJP. I have 60 years of political experience but I cannot force myself on them,” Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Gurugram shocker: Man jumps to death from office building

Amid internal discord within the Punjab Congress, Amarinder Singh stepped down as chief minister in September 2021. The leadership change that brought Charanjit Singh Channi to the helm followed and Amarinder Singh quit the party and formed his own – the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) – that eventually merged with the BJP in 2022.

Amarinder Singh joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders in Delhi. Amarinder Singh made the announcement of joining the BJP after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12, 2022 in Delhi.