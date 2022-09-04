Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to hospital due to fever

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and the former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to PGIMER after a mild fever. The hospital has maintained that the former Chief Minister of Punjab is stable and under the observation of a team of doctors. The 94-year-old Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on September 3, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday.

