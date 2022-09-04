Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to hospital due to fever

The 94-year-old Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on September 3, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and the former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to PGIMER after a mild fever. The hospital has maintained that the former Chief Minister of Punjab is stable and under the observation of a team of doctors. The 94-year-old Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on September 3, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday.
According to a hospital statement, “Mr Parkash Singh Badal, ex-Chief Minister Punjab, is admitted in Advanced Cardiac Centre in PGIMER. His condition is stated to be stable and he is under observation of a team of doctors here in PGIMER."
The former Chief Minister of Punjab was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in June after he complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.
Earlier this year in January, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal tested positive for Covid-19 and the 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ). DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable," Sharma said. The SAD patriarch was advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.
The 94-year-old leader and five-time chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on June 11 after he complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among those who visited the hospital and enquired about the veteran leader's health.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also wished Badal a speedy recovery. "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji," Modi had said in a tweet. On June 6, Badal was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after he complained of gastric-related problems and he was discharged the next day, according to news agency PTI report.
