Former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked by Nihang near Nanded gurdwara; suffers hand injury

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked near Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded by a Nihang on Thursday, according to ANI.

Badal's security guard was also injured during the attack, reports further mentioned.

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Badal was attacked inside the and sustained an injury to his hand, according to initial reports.

He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment following the incident. A viral video showed Badal walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

Badal visited Gurdwara with wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal Hours before the attack the attack, the SAD president shared a video on X of his visit to 'Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib' in Nanded. His post on X read: "At TTakhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, I bowed my head along with my family and offered an Ardas for the well-being of all. May Guru Sahib place a merciful hand upon the entire world."





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Badal had visited the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded along with wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is an Akali Dal MP.

Meanwhile, SAD leaders have condemned the attack on Badal. They have demanded a thorough probe in the matter.

"There should be a thorough probe. Who are the forces behind such attack," SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha told ANI.

A person has been detained in connection with the attack, which took place around 1.45 pm, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into attack. Fadnavis also reportedly talked to Badal over the phone, during which the former deputy Punjab CM said that he was stable.

Earlier attack on Sukhbir Badal Earlier in December 2024, Badal was attacked outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar by former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura.

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The audacious attack was captured on cameras of media persons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Badal's meeting with PM Modi The attack comes as Punjab prepares to go to the polls early next year. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has been in opposition for the past several years, has seen its electoral fortunes decline in successive elections.

Last week, Sukhbir Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fuelling speculation in political circles about a possible alliance between the former allies.

The speculation gained momentum a day after the meeting, when Badal announced that the SAD would support the Delimitation Bill.

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About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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