Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, ex-minister wife Razia Sultana named in FIR over son's death: What we know so far

Punjab's former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, and his wife, Razia Sultana, a former state minister, are among four people who have been named in a formal police inquiry by the Haryana Police following the death of their son.

A case has been registered under sections 103 (1) and 61, which relate to charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Akil Akhter, the 35-year-old son of Mustafa and Sultana, died in Panchkula, Haryana, on Thursday.

The Panchkula police said on Tuesday that Mustafa, Sultana, along with Akhter’s wife and sister, have been named in the police case.

According to Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta, Akhter, a resident of Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula, was discovered deceased at his residence on 16 October.

Family members immediately notified the police, and their statements were recorded. Initially, no foul play was suspected, and the body was released to the family for his final rites following a post-mortem examination, the DCP said.

Subsequently, a number of social media posts and video clips came to light, purportedly made by the deceased before his death, which alluded to personal disputes and expressed fears for his safety, according to a statement from the Haryana Police.

"On October 17, a complaint was received from Shri Shamshuddin of Malerkotla, Punjab, alleging foul play in the incident," she said.

The DCP noted that, in light of the formal complaint and the contents of the social media evidence, "a case was registered on 20 October under Section 103(1), 61 BNS at the MDC Police Station, Panchkula."

As per the FIR lodged by a man named Shamshuddin, Akhter died under "suspicious circumstances".

The DCP further added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer. The SIT will conduct a thorough and forensic investigation into all aspects of the matter, she said.

"It is reiterated that the investigation shall be conducted with an open mind and without any prejudice, ensuring that no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers. The Panchkula Police remains committed to upholding transparency and justice in this matter," the police statement said.