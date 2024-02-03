Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid, swine flu
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader advised people to take care of their health in the changing season.
Sources told ANI that the former Chief Minister has been admitted to the IDH center of SMS Hospital in Jaipur for better recovery. The condition of the former CM is stable as of now and he is recovering under the supervision of doctors.
(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
