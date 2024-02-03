Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid, swine flu

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader advised people to take care of their health in the changing season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) Covid and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days," Gehlot wrote.

"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources told ANI that the former Chief Minister has been admitted to the IDH center of SMS Hospital in Jaipur for better recovery. The condition of the former CM is stable as of now and he is recovering under the supervision of doctors.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

