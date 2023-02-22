Former Rajasthan Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gulab Chand Kataria is all set to be sworn in as Assam Governor on Wednesday.

He was accorded a warm and traditional welcome to Assam Governor designate Gulab Chand Kataria on his arrival at Raj Bhavan, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Along with Assam Governor designate Gulab Chand Kataria, his wife Anita Kataria was also accorded a warm welcome by the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan.

Gulab Chand Kataria will take the oath of office at a programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

State ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Ranjit Das, U G Brahma, Bimal Bora, along with Chief Secretary Pawan Kumar Barthakur, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita greeted Kataria at the airport.

He will be the thirty first Governor of the state of Assam. He will succeed Professor Jagdish Mukhi as the Governor in the top post as his tenure ends.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Kataria said he will fulfil the constitutional responsibility given to him.

"I will fulfil the constitutional responsibility given to me by Prime Minister Modi and our party in such a way I will live up to the expectations of the high command and the Prime Minister," said Kataria reported ANI.

"Even before this, whatever responsibility was given to me by the Bharatiya Janata Party, I have done the job of fulfilling it very well," he further added.

BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria from Udaipur, Rajasthan. He was the former home minister of Rajasthan and a leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly prior to his appointment as the Governor.