Home / News / India /  Former Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria to be sworn in as Assam Governor
Back

Former Rajasthan Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gulab Chand Kataria is all set to be sworn in as Assam Governor on Wednesday.

He was accorded a warm and traditional welcome to Assam Governor designate Gulab Chand Kataria on his arrival at Raj Bhavan, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Along with Assam Governor designate Gulab Chand Kataria, his wife Anita Kataria was also accorded a warm welcome by the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan.

Gulab Chand Kataria will take the oath of office at a programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

State ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Ranjit Das, U G Brahma, Bimal Bora, along with Chief Secretary Pawan Kumar Barthakur, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita greeted Kataria at the airport.

He will be the thirty first Governor of the state of Assam. He will succeed Professor Jagdish Mukhi as the Governor in the top post as his tenure ends.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Kataria said he will fulfil the constitutional responsibility given to him.

"I will fulfil the constitutional responsibility given to me by Prime Minister Modi and our party in such a way I will live up to the expectations of the high command and the Prime Minister," said Kataria reported ANI.

"Even before this, whatever responsibility was given to me by the Bharatiya Janata Party, I have done the job of fulfilling it very well," he further added.

BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria from Udaipur, Rajasthan. He was the former home minister of Rajasthan and a leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly prior to his appointment as the Governor.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x