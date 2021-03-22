Former RBI Dy Gov Shyamala Gopinath to head panel on bank licences

Other members of the committee include Revathy Iyer, director, central board of RBI, B Mahapatra, former executive director, RBI, TN Manoharn, former chairman, Canara Bank and Hemant Contractor, former MD, State Bank of India

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has set up an advisory committee for evaluating applications for universal banks and small finance banks. The committee, which will be led by former RBI deputy governor Shyamala Gopinath, will have tenure of two years. Other members of the committee include Revathy Iyer, director, central board of RBI, B Mahapatra, former executive director, RBI, TN Manoharn, former chairman, Canara Bank and Hemant Contractor, former MD, State Bank of India.

In 2019 RBI had released the draft guidelines for on-tap licensing for small finance banks to encourage more players in this segment to promote financial inclusion. The central bank had said that a review of the performance of small finance banks reveals they have achieved their priority sector targets and thus attained their mandate for furthering financial inclusion.

RBI, under former governor Raghuram Rajan, made efforts to create a more diverse banking sector. After Rajan became governor in September 2013, it licensed two universal banks (IDFC Bank and Bandhan Bank) in addition to a slew of payments banks and small finance banks to expand access to financial services. Rajan had also proposed more differentiated licences for wholesale banking and custodian banking to make the sector more diverse.

In September 2015, RBI granted in-principle approval to 10 applicants to set up small finance banks. Then, in August 2016, it paved the way for universal bank licences to be available on tap. It released the final set of guidelines for eligible entities to apply for licences as and when they chose, keeping doors closed to large business houses.

