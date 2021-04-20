Former RBI Governor M Narasimham passes away

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor M Narasimham passed away on Tuesday at a Hyderabad hospital due to COVID-related illness. Narasimham was the first and so far the only Governor to be appointed from the Reserve Bank cadre. He was the thirteenth governor of RBI, who served a short tenure of 7 months between May and November 1977, before he was succeeded by IG Patel. He joined the Bank as a Research Officer in the Economic Department. He later joined the Government and prior to his appointment as Governor he served as Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

Even though Narasimham’s was at the helm only for a short time, his tenure was marked by some interesting events. According to RBI history Volume 3, during Narasimham’s tenure, the then finance minister H.M. Patel had happened to be in Bombay when the credit policy for 1977 was announced. He took the opportunity to address the chief executives of major banks at the headquarters of the RBI. “This had never happened before. The Bank was rife with speculation as to the significance of this. What did it really mean? The puzzle was never solved and no comments were made on the autonomy of the Bank in the press or in the academic writings of the time," the book read.

Later Narasimham served as Executive Director for India at the World Bank and thereafter at the IMF after which he served in the Ministry of Finance as Secretary. His transfer from the World Bank board to the Fund board had dismayed the then World Bank chief Robert McNamara, who highly valued Narasimham’s contribution to the World Bank Board. “This is what McNamara had to say of Narasimham: Your dedication, your consistently thoughtful and informed views, your careful judgement, your breadth of vision and your dogged hard work have all combined to set a standard of service on the Board that deserves the gratitude, not only of India and your other constituencies but of the entire development community itself.32," said the book

Much of what India’s financial sector landscape is today can be attributed to the seminal work done by two committees that Narasimham chaired: the Committee on Financial System in 1991 and Committee on banking reforms 1998. The CFS was set up by the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh as part of the overall economic reform.

The second Committee on banking sector reforms was appointed by the then finance minister P Chidambaram in December 1997. The Narasimham-II Committee was tasked with the review of the implementation of the banking reforms since 1992 with the aim of further strengthening the financial institutions in the country. The committee had recommended the dilution of government equity in nationalised banks to 33 per cent and suggested that the RBI nominees on bank boards step down. The committee also recommended made sweeping changes to the way banking is done including phased reduction in the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) to 25 percent over a period of five years.

Narasimham is also credited with recommending the setting up of regional rural banks as subsidiaries of public sector banks. “He was a brilliant mind, fantastic draftsman and visionary overall. He wrote the RRB report in 1976 in one day," reminisced a former deputy governor of RBI.

