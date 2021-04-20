Former RBI Governor M Narasimham passes away

Even though Narasimham’s was at the helm only for a short time, his tenure was marked by some interesting events. According to RBI history Volume 3, during Narasimham’s tenure, the then finance minister H.M. Patel had happened to be in Bombay when the credit policy for 1977 was announced. He took the opportunity to address the chief executives of major banks at the headquarters of the RBI. “This had never happened before. The Bank was rife with speculation as to the significance of this. What did it really mean? The puzzle was never solved and no comments were made on the autonomy of the Bank in the press or in the academic writings of the time," the book read.

