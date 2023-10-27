Penguin Random House India in a statement said that Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan's new book in collaboration with fellow economist Rohit Lamba, 'Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India’s Economic Future,' will be released on 7 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet, the publication house wrote, “We're absolutely thrilled to introduce #BreakingTheMould, a thought-provoking journey into India's economic future by the brilliant stalwarts, Dr. Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba."

The two distinguished voices have written about the future of India’s economic development. As per the publication, the book revolves and tackles question around: Where is India going today? Is it surging forward, having just overtaken the United Kingdom to become the fifth-largest economy in the world? Or is it floundering, unable to provide jobs for the millions joining the labour force? What should India do to secure a better future? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is not the first book by the Ranjan on Indian Economy. His earlier books included Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy which had also won Financial Times Business Book of the Year Award. His other books include I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric and Resolve; Saving Capitalism From The Capitalists with in collaboration with Luigi Zingales; The Third Pillar: How Markets and the State Leave the Community Behind.

Rohit Lamba, who publishes regularly in leading academic journals and newspapers, is an assistant professor of economics at Pennsylvania State University and a visiting assistant professor of economics at New York University Abu Dhabi. Speaking of the book, he said, “India’s remarkable tryst with modernity is at a crucial juncture today. A proud and profound ancient civilization that has jostled broadly successfully with the foundational questions of nationhood must now break the mould of old bromides to answer the emergent question of our times: how to bring prosperity to the hundreds of millions of our fellow citizens who are painfully just about getting by."

