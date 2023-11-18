Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan dies at 92

Former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan dies at 92

Livemint

Former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan passed away this morning.

Former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan passed away this morning.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor S Venkitaramanan passed away this morning due to a brief illness. He was 92 years old and survived by his two daughters, Girija and Sudha, and their families, according to a report published by The Business Line.

S Venkitaramanan was the 18th RBI Governor who served for a time period of two years, that is, from 1990 to 1992. Prior to this, he served as Finance Secretary from 1985 to 1989 in the Ministry of Finance.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. Please come back for more details.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.