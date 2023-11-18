Former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan dies at 92

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor S Venkitaramanan passed away this morning due to a brief illness. He was 92 years old and survived by his two daughters, Girija and Sudha, and their families, according to a report published by The Business Line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

S Venkitaramanan was the 18th RBI Governor who served for a time period of two years, that is, from 1990 to 1992. Prior to this, he served as Finance Secretary from 1985 to 1989 in the Ministry of Finance.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. Please come back for more details.

