Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das appointed Principal Secretary-2 for PM Modi

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed Principal Secretary -2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ex-RBI Governor will remain in the term until further orders by PM Modi.

P K Mishra, a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the prime minister.

According to an official order, the tenure of Das, a retired IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, will be "co-terminus" with the term of the prime minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, IAS (Retired), as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister with effect from the date he assumes the office. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order read.

Das has been a career civil servant with over 42 years of distinguished service, primarily in the areas of finance, taxation, investment and infrastructure.

The 25th governor of Reserve Bank of India has also acted as India's G20 Sherpa and member, 15th Finance Commission.

Shaktikanta Das stepped down as the 25th RBI Governor on December 10. He has been among the longest-serving governors of India's central bank, having taken the post in 2019 following the abrupt departure of his predecessor, Urijit Patel.

One of Das' first actions was to set up a committee under former RBI governor Bimal Jalan to review the central bank’s economic capital framework, which includes the size of capital reserves that RBI should hold. Following the recommendations of the committee, the RBI has been transferring its surplus to the Centre each year.