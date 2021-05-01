Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin passed away on Saturday morning at a Delhi hospital where he was under treatment for COVID19, reported ANI.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday had directed the AAP government and the prison authority to ensure proper medical supervision and care of former RJD MP Mohd Shahabuddin who is suffering from COVID-19 and admitted in DDU Hospital.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the doctor on duty for looking after COVID-19 patients shall monitor Shahabuddin's health condition and treatment and if required, also consult with senior doctors of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Shahabuddin was serving a life sentence in a 2004 double murder case in which two brothers were killed for not paying extortion money.

