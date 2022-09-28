Former SBI chief says India needs fewer but stronger public sector banks

On NITI Aayog's proposal to set up full-stack digital banks, Bhattacharya told the news agency that citizens between the age group of 17 and 25 years seem to be alright with not having brick-and-mortar branches of banks. If the customers are there, she believes at some point digital banks will come into play. Although, she does admits that are a lot of risks in setting up full-stack digital banks.

