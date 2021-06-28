OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Former special police officer of J&K Police, his wife shot dead at home by terrorists in Pulwama

Pulwama: Terrorists shot dead a former special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and his wife at their home at Hariparigam village in Pulwama district, as per the Kashmir Police on late Sunday evening.

A tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read, "#Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired #indiscriminately. In this #terror incident, he along with his wife and daughter received #critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All


"#AwantiporaTerrorIncidentUpdate: #Martyred Fayaz Ahmad's wife also #succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Further details shall follow", tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout