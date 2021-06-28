1 min read.Updated: 28 Jun 2021, 07:51 AM ISTLivemint
The terrorists forced their way into their home late at night on Sunday and started firing indiscriminately at the family, officials said
Pulwama: Terrorists shot dead a former special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and his wife at their home at Hariparigam village in Pulwama district, as per the Kashmir Police on late Sunday evening.
A tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read, "#Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired #indiscriminately. In this #terror incident, he along with his wife and daughter received #critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on."