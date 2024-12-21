Former Supreme Court Justice Madan B Lokur Has been appointed as chairperson of the Internal Justice Council (IJC) by the United Nations, reported Bar and Bench on 21 December.

He has been appointed for a 4-year tenure, which will end on 12 November 2028.

Addressing the letter to Justice Madan B Lokur, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, as Bar and Bench quoted, "I have the pleasure to appoint you, with immediate effect, as a member of the Internal Justice Council, in the capacity of Chairperson, for a term ending on 12 November 2028."

The other members of IJC include – Carmen Artigas (Uruguay), a distinguished external jurist nominated by staff; Rosalie Balkin (Australia), a distinguished external jurist nominated by management; Stefan Brezina (Austria), a staff representative; and Jay Pozenel (United States of America), a management representative.

According to the details, the IJC consists of five members: a staff representative, a management representative, and two distinguished external jurists, one nominated by the staff and one by management. The chair is a distinguished jurist chosen by consensus by the four other members. The IJC members are appointed by the Secretary-General, reported the legal website.

About Justice Madan B Lokur: Starting his law practice in July 1977 before the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, Justice Madan B Lokur became an Advocate-on-Record at the apex court in 1981 and was designated Senior Advocate in 1997.

Later in 1998, he was appointed an Additional Solicitor General and continued till February 1999. Following this, he was appointed an additional judge of the Delhi High Court and made a permanent judge in July of the same year.

In the coming years, he served as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and then the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Lokur retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on 31 December 2018 after serving 6 years at the apex court.