Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court to serve a 10-year sentence

Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, surrendered before a Goa court on Monday in connection with a 2013 sexual assault case and will now serve a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence.
Tejpal was sent to Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa to begin serving his sentence after he surrendered before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa.
The development comes after the Supreme Court, in August, gave Tejpal a three-week deadline to surrender and serve his 10-year prison sentence after the Bombay High Court convicted him, news agency PTI reported. The apex court's verdict came after a bench headed by Justice Alok Aradhe dismissed his plea seeking exemption from surrendering.
The Supreme Court had scheduled his appeal against the conviction and sentence for hearing on 22 September, subject to Tejpal submitting a surrender certificate. The top court had said, "In case the surrender certificate is filed on or before September 21, 2026, the registry shall list the criminal appeal for hearing on 22 September, 2026 before the regular court."
On 6 August, the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal of raping a colleague inside a hotel elevator in November 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa, following which he was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, overturning the trial court's acquittal five years earlier. While he was arrested in November 2013 in connection with the case and remained in custody for a few weeks, he was later granted bail.
The former Tehelka editor was convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f) (rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe). Under Section 376(2)(f), the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.
Additionally, the court imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Tejpal, and he was directed to pay the amount to the victim.
The Supreme Court's latest order follows a prolonged legal battle in the case.
According to the report, Tejpal's trial was conducted before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa, which, in May 2021, acquitted him of all charges, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt. However, the Goa government challenged his acquittal before the Bombay High Court, stating that the lower court had erred in its appreciation of the evidence.
Following the Goa government's challenge, the Bombay High Court reversed his acquittal, relying heavily on the victim's testimony and other evidence, including CCTV footage and emails exchanged after the alleged incident.
(with PTI inputs)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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