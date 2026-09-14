Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court to serve a 10-year sentence

Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, surrendered before a Goa court on Monday in connection with a 2013 sexual assault case and will now serve a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence.
Tejpal was sent to Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa to begin serving his sentence after he surrendered before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa.
The development comes after the Supreme Court, in August, gave Tejpal a three-week deadline to surrender and serve his 10-year prison sentence after the Bombay High Court convicted him, news agency PTI reported. The apex court's verdict came after a bench headed by Justice Alok Aradhe dismissed his plea seeking exemption from surrendering.
The Supreme Court had scheduled his appeal against the conviction and sentence for hearing on 22 September, subject to Tejpal submitting a surrender certificate. The top court had said, "In case the surrender certificate is filed on or before September 21, 2026, the registry shall list the criminal appeal for hearing on 22 September, 2026 before the regular court."
On 6 August, the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal of raping a colleague inside a hotel elevator in November 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa, following which he was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, overturning the trial court's acquittal five years earlier. While he was arrested in November 2013 in connection with the case and remained in custody for a few weeks, he was later granted bail.
The former Tehelka editor was convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f) (rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe). Under Section 376(2)(f), the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.
Additionally, the court imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Tejpal, and he was directed to pay the amount to the victim.
The Supreme Court's latest order follows a prolonged legal battle in the case.
According to the report, Tejpal's trial was conducted before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa, which, in May 2021, acquitted him of all charges, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt. However, the Goa government challenged his acquittal before the Bombay High Court, stating that the lower court had erred in its appreciation of the evidence.
Following the Goa government's challenge, the Bombay High Court reversed his acquittal, relying heavily on the victim's testimony and other evidence, including CCTV footage and emails exchanged after the alleged incident.
(with PTI inputs)