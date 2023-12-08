Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been admitted to a hospital after falling down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night, a fracture is suspected, ANI news agency reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief has been admitted to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

Doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president, who is aged 69, and it might require a surgery, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A medical bulletin would be issued, they said.

Meanwhile, BRS party leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla informed that KCR is currently under expert care and has sustained a minor injury.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KCR's BRS party recently fell behind Congress in the recently held Telangana Assembly elections.

Hailing from Chintamadaka village in Medak district, KCR commenced his political journey as an ordinary member of the Indian Youth Congress. Rao joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founded by film icon N T Rama Rao in 1983. While his first electoral attempt in the same year resulted in defeat to the Congress candidate in Siddipet, he secured victory in 1985 and maintained his winning streak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rao triumphed in Karimnagar, Medak, and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seats five times, including two by-polls. Becoming a minister in the NTR government and subsequently in the government of his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu, Rao also served as the deputy speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

He spearheaded a separate Telangana movement and therefore departed from the TDP in 2001, citing Naidu's bias against Telangana. He founded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), reviving the statehood movement dormant since the late 1960s. Tying up with the Congress and pledging statehood for Telangana, he contested the 2004 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with them. Securing five seats, Rao became a cabinet minister at the Centre but eventually parted ways, alleging the Congress's lack of sincerity in creating Telangana. In the 2009 assembly elections, TRS allied with the TDP after the latter pledged "unconditional support" for Telangana's formation. While Congress and TDP dominated the political landscape in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Rao's relentless pursuit of Telangana bore fruit in the 2014 assembly elections, marking the birth of the new state. As TDP lost its popular backing, TRS emerged as the dominant force in Telangana politics.

KCR gained prominence first with the formation of Telangana in 2014, followed by consecutive triumphs in the 2014 and 2018 assembly polls. However, his party suffered a dramatic loss, winning only 39 seats, down from 88 seats won in 2018. BRS’ vote share was at 37% in 2023.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.