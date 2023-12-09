K Chandrasekhar Rao , the former Chief Minister of Telangana has undergone a successful total left hip replacement surgery at a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad, as per a PTI report.

The surgery, conducted by a team of senior orthopaedic surgeons and medical professionals at Yashoda Hospital, was confirmed in a health bulletin released by the hospital on Friday night.

Rao, more commonly known as KCR, underwent the procedure after sustaining a fracture from a fall at his residence on December 7.

Operation Proceeded as Planned

The hospital's statement reported that the operation proceeded as planned, with Rao enduring the surgery well and maintaining stable hemodynamics throughout the procedure. Post-surgery, he was transferred to a room for recuperation, receiving standard postoperative care, including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics, and pain medication.

The bulletin outlined the forthcoming course of action, including plans for ambulation, physiotherapy, and nutrition, which will be tailored based on theassessment on December 9 (today). Recovery from the surgery is expected to take between six to eight weeks, the medical team said.

Earlier in a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), KCR's son, KT Ramarao shared that Rao required the hip replacement surgery after his fall in the bathroom. The incident occurred at his Erravelli residence, following which Rao was taken to Yashoda Hospitals at Somajiguda in the city. Evaluations, including CT scans, confirmed a left hip fracture (Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture).