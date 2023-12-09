K Chandrasekhar Rao, the former Chief Minister of Telangana has undergone a successful total left hip replacement surgery at a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad, as per a PTI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The surgery, conducted by a team of senior orthopaedic surgeons and medical professionals at Yashoda Hospital, was confirmed in a health bulletin released by the hospital on Friday night.

Rao, more commonly known as KCR, underwent the procedure after sustaining a fracture from a fall at his residence on December 7.

Operation Proceeded as Planned The hospital's statement reported that the operation proceeded as planned, with Rao enduring the surgery well and maintaining stable hemodynamics throughout the procedure. Post-surgery, he was transferred to a room for recuperation, receiving standard postoperative care, including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics, and pain medication.

The bulletin outlined the forthcoming course of action, including plans for ambulation, physiotherapy, and nutrition, which will be tailored based on theassessment on December 9 (today). Recovery from the surgery is expected to take between six to eight weeks, the medical team said.

Earlier in a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), KCR's son, KT Ramarao shared that Rao required the hip replacement surgery after his fall in the bathroom. The incident occurred at his Erravelli residence, following which Rao was taken to Yashoda Hospitals at Somajiguda in the city. Evaluations, including CT scans, confirmed a left hip fracture (Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture).

Wishing a swift recovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and well wishes for the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) founder, while the state Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, directed for the best medical care for his predecessor.

PM Modi wrote on X, “I pray for his speedy recovery and good health."

Health Secretary SAM Rizvi, acting on the directives of Chief Minister Reddy, visited the hospital to inquire about Rao's health and ensure optimal care. The CM, through the official, emphasised the importance of providing the best care during Rao's hospitalization and instructed continued monitoring of his treatment.

Leaders including Union Minister and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, among others, expressed their concerns and extended wishes for Rao's prompt recovery.

About KCR KCR, who resigned as Chief Minister on December 3 after his party's recent defeat in the assembly elections, was residing at his farmhouse at Erravelli, meeting party members and constituents.

Hailing from Chintamadaka village in Medak district, KCR commenced his political journey as an ordinary member of the Indian Youth Congress. Rao joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founded by film icon N T Rama Rao in 1983. While his first electoral attempt in the same year resulted in defeat to the Congress candidate in Siddipet, he secured victory in 1985 and maintained his winning streak.

KCR gained prominence first with the formation of Telangana in 2014, followed by consecutive triumphs in the 2014 and 2018 assembly polls. However, his party suffered a dramatic loss, winning only 39 seats, down from 88 seats won in 2018. BRS’ vote share was at 37 percent in 2023.

