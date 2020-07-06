Former tourism secretary Madan Prasad Bezbaruah joins Hotel Association of India

Bezbaruah is a senior bureaucrat with close to four decades of experience working in the circle of power – both at the Centre and State. He has held important government positions nationally and internationally like home secretary Assam, minister (Economic) in the High Commission of India, London, principal adviser in the Planning Commission of India and secretary in the Ministry of Tourism for five years. He is the only Indian civil servant to be elected as chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). After his retirement, he was a member of the strategic group of UNWTO, banking ombudsman for the Reserve Bank of India and member North Eastern Council.