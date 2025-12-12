Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil dies at 90 in Maharashtra

Former Union Home Minister and Congress leader Shivraj Patil breathed his last at his residence ‘Devghar’ in Latur, Maharashtra, on Friday, December 12. He was 90.

Family sources told news agency PTI that Patil was suffering from an illness.

He is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who is a BJP leader, and two granddaughters.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat extended condolensces over Patil's demise. He said, “I pray to god to give strength to the bereaved family. Shivraj Patil was a very disciplined leader. He was known for his mannerisms and was widely appreciated for his discipline.”

Who was Shivraj Patil? Shivraj Patil was a Congress leader. He served as the Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008.

Patil was also the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He was the Governor of Punjab and also served as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as municipal council chief of Latur and was elected as an MLA in the early 70s.

Later, he went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times. He lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Known for his dignified conduct, Patil never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations, said a party leader.

Patil was also known for his vast reading, meticulous study, and articulate presentation.